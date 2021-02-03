Highlights: Mmodi brace sinks Pirates in Clermont

A brace from Pule Mmodi inspired Golden Arrows to a 2-0 win over Orlando Pirates at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on Tuesday.

Abafana Bes’thende victory over the Buccaneers was their first win against the Soweto giants since 2017 when they secured a 2-1 victory on 27 May.

The KwaZulu-Natal club has now moved above Pirates and into fourth on goal difference, eight points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

