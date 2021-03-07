Highlights: Pirates breeze past Chippa to move into second

Orlando Pirates moved into second place on the DStv Premiership log following a comprehensive 3-0 win over Chippa United on Saturday evening. Catch up with all the highlights here.

Two mistakes in the first half handed Pirates a lead before the break as first keeper Ayanda Mtshali was beaten to the ball and left stranded by Deon Hotto, who tapped home into an empty net, before Makaringe’s deflected effort double the Buccaneers lead.

The Chilli Boys showed some fight in the second half, but Pirates wrapped things up with a goal from Ben Motshwari to seal the three points.

Watch the highlights: