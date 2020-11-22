Highlights: Spurs beat Man City to go top, Chelsea up to second

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run after beating Newcastle United while Tottenham Hotspur produced a masterclass performance to secure a home win against Manchester City in Saturday's Premier League matches.

Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea

Timo Werner shrugged off his international embarrassment and inspired Chelsea to extend their scintillating recent form with a 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Danny Welbeck’s first goal for Brighton set Albion on their way to a first win in seven Premier League matches amid a controversial finish at Villa Park.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester City

Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances to secure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City and send out a message in the Premier League title race.

Manchester United 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Brom as the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of the season.