Highlights: Spurs beat Man City to go top, Chelsea up to second
Chelsea extended their unbeaten run after beating Newcastle United while Tottenham Hotspur produced a masterclass performance to secure a home win against Manchester City in Saturday's Premier League matches.
Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea
Timo Werner shrugged off his international embarrassment and inspired Chelsea to extend their scintillating recent form with a 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.
Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Danny Welbeck’s first goal for Brighton set Albion on their way to a first win in seven Premier League matches amid a controversial finish at Villa Park.
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester City
Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances to secure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City and send out a message in the Premier League title race.
Manchester United 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Brom as the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of the season.
