Highlights: Sundowns brush aside lacklustre Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to the summit of the DStv Premiership after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a tight first half where Downs dominated possession but couldn’t unlock the Pirates defence, the deadlock was eventually broken 10 minutes into the second half as Innocent Maela handled in the box allowing Ricardo Nascimento to step up and dispatch the penalty.

It was all Downs from then on as they mad the game comfortable through goals from Peter Shalulile and Lyle Lakay to seal an important away victory to return to the top of the league.

Watch the highlights here: