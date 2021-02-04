Highlights: Sundowns edge Stellies in five goal thriller

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place in the Nedbank Cup last 16 following their 3-2 win over Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Goals from Peter Shalulile and Gaston Sirino set Sundowns up for a place in the next round, but following Ashley du Preez's opener and Phathushedzo Nange’s 93rd-minute equaliser the game was sent into extra time.

However, Sundowns sealed their place in the Nedbank Cup last 16 after Shalulile bagged a 117th-minute goal to avoid going to penalties.

