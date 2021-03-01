Highlights: Sundowns power past 10-man Belouizdad

Mamelodi Sundowns proved too strong for 10-man CR Belouizdad as they claimed a comfortable 5-1 win in their Caf Champions League Group B game on Sunday afternoon.

Themba Zwane bagged a brace, Peter Shalulile, Lebohang Maboe and Kermit Erasmus all scored for Masandawana, while Amir Sayoud netted a consolation goal for the White and Reds.

WATCH: CR Belouizdad 1-5 Mamelodi Sundowns