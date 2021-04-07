Trending

Highlights: Sundowns return to winning ways with comeback win over TTM

Sibusiso Vilakazi of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates

Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership standings to six points following their 3-1 comeback victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Thembisani Nevhulamba gave TTM the lead in the 18th minute, but Sundowns rallied a comeback through goals from Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

