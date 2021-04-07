Highlights: Sundowns return to winning ways with comeback win over TTM
Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership standings to six points following their 3-1 comeback victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
Thembisani Nevhulamba gave TTM the lead in the 18th minute, but Sundowns rallied a comeback through goals from Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise and Sibusiso Vilakazi.
WATCH: TTM 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns
