Highlights: Sundowns return to winning ways with comeback win over TTM

Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership standings to six points following their 3-1 comeback victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Thembisani Nevhulamba gave TTM the lead in the 18th minute, but Sundowns rallied a comeback through goals from Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

WATCH: TTM 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns