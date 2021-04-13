Highlights: Sundowns set new unbeaten record after victory over Chippa

Mamelodi Sundonws set a new league record of 20 games unbeaten following a tight 2-1 win over Chippa United on Monday afternoon, catch up with the action here.

Downs took an early lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute after Riaan Hanamub brought down Aubrey Modiba inside the box. Themba Zwane stepped up and made no mistake from the spot to give his side the lead.

There were chances at both ends in what was proving to be an open game but it was the Chilli Boys who level matters through Kwem just two minutes into the second half.

Downs though would not be denied their win as they restored their lead in the 73rd minute through Shalulile, who slotted the ball home from inside the box to bag his ninth goal of the season.

