Highlights: Tottenham, Liverpool go joint-top as fans return
By Dean Workman
Watch the highlights from game week 11 of the Premier League, where Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 in the North London derby while Liverpool thumped Wolves as fans made their return to the stadium.
Spurs vs Arsenal
Liverpoool vs Wolves
Manchester United vs West Ham
Chelsea vs Leeds
Manchester City vs Fulham
