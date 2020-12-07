Trending

Highlights: Tottenham, Liverpool go joint-top as fans return

Bale (right) made the difference for Spurs against Brighton
Watch the highlights from game week 11 of the Premier League, where Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 in the North London derby while Liverpool thumped Wolves as fans made their return to the stadium.

Spurs vs Arsenal

Liverpoool vs Wolves

Manchester United vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Leeds

Manchester City vs Fulham