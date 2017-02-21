Higuain backs Dybala to become 'among the best in the world'

Gonzalo Higuain believes Juventus team-mate Paulo Dybala can become one of the world's best players, while Marcello Lippi expects the Argentina international to stay in Turin.

Dybala has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, with his strike partner Higuain netting 22 times as Juve chase a sixth successive Serie A title.

And while Higuain refused to compare Dybala to another player, he sees potential in the 23-year-old to go to the very top.

"[Dybala] reads the game very well," Higuain told La Stampa. "In fact, he sees football the way the great players do, although he's very young.

"I hate comparisons, so I will just say that Dybala must become Dybala, someone who has the potential to be among the best in the world - but he has to be left alone."

Dybala's fine form has inevitably led to rumours of a move away from the Serie A leaders, but former Juve head coach Lippi does not see the ex-Palermo forward leaving in the manner of Paul Pogba.

"It seems to me that the situation is very different [to that of Paul Pogba]," Lippi told Gazzetta dello Sport. "There's a strong relationship between Juventus and Dybala, which is confirmed every day.

"The big clubs are interested, but I can't see a repeat of the Pogba incident."

Dybala is expected to sign a new contract at the club in the coming weeks.