Higuain extends Real contract
By app
MADRID - Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain has extended his contract with Real Madrid by three years until 2016, the La Liga club said on their website on Monday.
Higuain, part of Diego Maradona's Argentina squad at the World Cup finals, had been linked in the Spanish media with a move away from the Bernabeu but the appointment of Jose Mourinho as coach appears to have secured the 22-year-old's future with the nine-times European champions.
GEAR:Get your Higuain shirt here
Higuain netted 27 league goals for Real last season, seven behind compatriot and top scorer Lionel Messi of Barcelona and one more than Real's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
He joined Real from River Plate in December 2006 for a fee of around 13 million euros.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.