Higuain extends Real contract

Higuain, part of Diego Maradona's Argentina squad at the World Cup finals, had been linked in the Spanish media with a move away from the Bernabeu but the appointment of Jose Mourinho as coach appears to have secured the 22-year-old's future with the nine-times European champions.

GEAR:Get your Higuain shirt here

Higuain netted 27 league goals for Real last season, seven behind compatriot and top scorer Lionel Messi of Barcelona and one more than Real's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

He joined Real from River Plate in December 2006 for a fee of around 13 million euros.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook