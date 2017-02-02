Higuain: Juventus like Real Madrid, but without the whistling fans

Gonzalo Higuain feels Juventus are very similar to Real Madrid when it comes to their winning mentality, but he is not impressed with the critical attitude of fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Higuain scored 122 times for Madrid between 2007 and 2013, but he was regularly criticised for his profligacy in front of goal.

He eventually left the Bernabeu for Napoli in July 2013, where he would instantly become a key figure, earning himself a move to Juventus ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

"Juventus are very much like Real Madrid, they prepare you to win," Higuain told Onda Cero.

"But the fans at Juventus are not as demanding as those at Madrid.

"It is not part of Juve fans' culture to whistle their own players."

Nevertheless, Higuain has fond memories of his time in Spanish capital as well as his spell with Napoli.

"I am very grateful to both Napoli and Madrid," he added.

"You change clubs in an attempt to learn new things. The important thing is to have a desire to improve."