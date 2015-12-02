Higuain is the Messi of Serie A - Mancini

Inter coach Roberto Mancini believes Gonzalo Higuain is as important to Napoli as Lionel Messi is to Barcelona.

Higuain has been in sublime form for Napoli in 2015-16 and has already netted 12 goals in 14 appearances in Serie A.

The Argentina international scored twice at the weekend to help Napoli to a 2-1 win over Inter and Mancini has nothing but praise for the former Real Madrid striker.

"Higuain is giving something to Napoli the other teams don't have. Higuain in Italy is like Messi in the world," Mancini told Corriere dello Sport.

"In Serie A, Higuain is on another level to everyone else. He scores one or two goals per game and can be decisive with every ball he touches."

Last season's Serie A top scorer Mauro Icardi has netted just four times in the league so far this campaign, but Mancini is confident the striker will come good once he forges a better understanding with new signing Stevan Jovetic.

"Mauro is young and is a classic striker in the penalty area who always gets 20 goals. He needs the help of the team, but he also still has room for improvement," Mancini added.

"He and Jovetic need six months to play together and it is not said that's enough to find an understanding."

Inter have been linked with a number of players ahead of the January transfer window, including Andrea Pirlo and Lucas Biglia, but Mancini has made it clear they are unlikely to sign a midfielder.

"We must do our best to win as many points as possible until December 20, then we will evaluate if there is something in the market that can help," he said. "Changing the face of the team in January is not simple.

"Pirlo is strong, but we never talked with him. And we have not thought of a reinforcement in midfield. I do not think [about Biglia, either]. We might need other positions.

"[Karim] Bellarabi is a good player, but he is playing in the Champions League with Bayer Leverkusen and will be difficult to sign in January."