Higuain: Napoli aiming high after five-star display

Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain said the free-scoring Serie A side are eyeing a return to the Champions League.

Higuain bagged a brace as Napoli routed Lazio 5-0 on Sunday, just three days after humbling Club Brugge by the same scoreline in the Europa League.

Napoli occupy 11th spot in the Serie A after four games - four points adrift of third-placed Fiorentina - following their first league win of the season, and Higuain is determined to lead the Naples club back into the Champions League, having fallen six points short last term.

"This is just the beginning and we still need to give our best," the Argentina international told Mediaset Premium.

"Can we target the Scudetto? Obviously we have to aim high, but meanwhile Napoli deserve to be in the Champions League.

"I am happy for us and for our fans. Now we need to have a rest, because on Wednesday we've got Carpi."

Higuain, who was linked with moves to Manchester City and Arsenal during the transfer window, added: "I didn't think about what happened in the past, as I am focused on the future.

"I stayed here to take Napoli back into the Champions League."