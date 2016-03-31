Hillary Clinton tweets support for USWNT in pay dispute

The U.S. women's national team can count Hillary Clinton among its allies in the pay dispute against U.S. Soccer.

The Democratic presidential front-runner tweeted her support Thursday for the U.S. women, who filed a federal complaint against U.S. Soccer alleging wage discrimination.

Wouldn’t want to face these women on the field or in the courtroom. Every woman deserves equal pay. March 31, 2016

The complaint was submitted after U.S. Soccer released a budget that appeared to favor the men's team over the women, who won their third World Cup this past summer. Captains Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn were joined by Alex Morgan, Hope Solo and Megan Rapinoe in attaching their names to the complaint on behalf of the entire team.