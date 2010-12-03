Hoarau credits Bodmer for hot streak

Paris Saint-Germain striker Guillaume Hoarau has credited midfielder Mathieu Bodmer for helping him hit form.

"It is a pleasure to play with him. We are getting in harmony, so much the better," Hoarau told the club's website after scoring twice in PSG's 4-2 Europa League win over Seville on Thursday.

Hoarau has netted six times in Ligue 1 this season. PSG are fourth on 24 points, two points shy of the top, before hosting third-placed Brest on Sunday.

Olympique Lyon will still be missing injured playmaker Yoann Gourcuff who is suffering from a nasty bruise between his ankle and calf while midfielder Jeremy Toulalan is doubtful for Sunday's visit to Montpellier.

They will also be without defenders Pape Diakhate and Aly Cissokho who are both suspended but should welcome back captain Cris after a three-match absence through injury.

Claude Puel's men lie in 8th, three points behind leaders Olympique Marseille.

Marseille have begun the search for a replacement for injured right-back Cesar Azpilicueta who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Marseille top the standings with 26 points, one point ahead of Lille, before their visit to Nice on Sunday.

Second-placed Lille will have to make do without striker Gervinho when they entertain Lorient on Saturday. The Ivorian has a hamstring injury and missed Wednesday's Europa League defeat against Sporting.