Hodgson delays Euro 2016 squad announcement

Roy Hodgson has delayed the announcement of his England squad for Euro 2016 until after the final day of the Premier League season.

England manager Hodgson was scheduled to name his party for the European Championship in France on Thursday, but the Football Association (FA) confirmed on Tuesday that his decision will now not be made public until Monday May 16.

An FA statement read: "Following a meeting at The FA with his coaching staff this afternoon, the Three Lions boss decided to switch his announcement from this Thursday in order to better assess players' fitness after the final games of the Premier League season."

Doubt surrounds the availability of a number of Hodgson's regular squad members, with the England boss awaiting news on Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck after he suffered a knee injury against Manchester City last weekend.

Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Jack Wilshere are also recovering from injury lay-offs, while centre-back Phil Jagielka has been struggling with a hamstring problem.

Left-back Luke Shaw is also facing a race against time to prove his fitness after suffering a broken leg back in September.

England face three warm-up friendlies against Turkey, Australia and Portugal before their Euro 2016 opener versus Russia on June 11.

Hodgson must name his final 23-man squad by May 31.