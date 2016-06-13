Hodgson, Rooney plead with England fans

Roy Hodgson and Wayne Rooney have issued a video message pleading with England fans not to become embroiled in more violence at Euro 2016.

Supporters of the Three Lions were involved in clashes with what are believed to be organised Russian hooligans and opportunistic local troublemakers in Marseille in the build-up to, and after, Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Stade Velodrome.

The shocking scenes of hooliganism in the historic port city have marred the opening days of Euro 2016 and prompted UEFA to threaten teams with expulsion if their followers create more disturbances.

England conceded late on to draw at Stade Velodrome, denting their early hopes of progressing at the competition.

And while they need a positive result against Wales to get back on track, Hodgson is determined the team's fate should remain tied to events on the field rather than off it.

"As England manager I'm obviously very concerned about the threat that is now hanging over us and the sanctions that could possibly be imposed upon the England team," he said in a video posted on the team's Facebook page.

"We worked really hard to get here and we desperately want to stay in the competition and I'm appealing therefore to all of our fans ... to stay out of trouble and try to make certain that these threats that are being issued are never carried out.

"And we will attempt to do the best we can to stay in this competition by football means."

Captain Rooney meanwhile urged fans without tickets not to travel for the match against Wales in Lens on Thursday.

"I'd like to thank the England fans for the great support inside the stadium against Russia," the skipper said.

"And now we have a big game coming up against Wales.

"I'd like to ask the fans please, if you don't have a ticket, don't travel. And for the fans with tickets, be safe, be sensible. And continue with your great support for the players."