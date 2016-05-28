Hodgson upbeat on Wilshere, Henderson fitness

Roy Hodgson is upbeat about the fitness of Jack Wilshere and Jordan Henderson after both came through England's friendly against Australia on Friday unscathed.

Midfield duo Wilshere and Henderson were doubts for Euro 2016 as they recover from leg and knee injuries respectively.

Hodgson included Arsenal's Wilshere and Liverpool captain Henderson in his initial squad for the upcoming tournament in France, though, and both have featured in warm-up friendly victories over Turkey and Australia in the last week.

And speaking after the 2-1 win over the Socceroos at the Stadium of Light, the England boss said: "They've played games. Both of them are a little bit short of match fitness but certainly Jack Wilshere the last couple of games shows that lack of match fitness isn't very evident. I thought he was very good in the first half he played today.

"And Jordan got through part of the game against Turkey and the whole game today without any particular problems. I will be pretty confident in two weeks' time they'll be even fitter than they are today."

Hodgson also reserved words of praise for Raheem Sterling, who endured a difficult end to the season with Manchester City.

Sterling started against Australia and played a key role in setting up goals for Marcus Rashford and Wayne Rooney.

"I'm really pleased for Raheem, who's never let us down with England," Hodgson added.

"He's had his moments in club sides where he's either been hailed as a very good player or dismissed and relegated to the bench. But certainly when he plays for England he never lets us down.

"I thought he was very good against Turkey and very good again today, so I'm pleased for him."