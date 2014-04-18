Hodgson wary of Pirlo threat to England

Even at 34, Pirlo is enjoying a strong campaign with Serie A leaders Juventus, who look set for a third straight league title.

The playmaker may play a key role in Italy's Group D opener against England in Manaus on June 14.

"We have respect for everyone but if I have to give a name, I say Pirlo," Hodgson told Mediaset.

"In the last 10 years, he has made Italy play. I had him three months at Inter and he has had an incredible career."

Playing in the Amazon is one of many challenges facing teams in Brazil, with the hot and humid conditions expected to favour the South American sides.

But Hodgson believes there is no advantage for any team, hoping his players will be prepared for the conditions.

"We will do like any other team that will play in Manaus, which has a special climate," he said.

"We are doing everything possible to prepare the players in order to deal with these conditions.

"It's not the best situation for us but neither for Italy. I don't think right now this even represents an advantage for any South American side."