Hoek returns to Netherlands set-up

Frans Hoek has become Netherlands' goalkeeping coach for a third time, having left Manchester United in May.

The 59-year-old has accompanied Louis van Gaal for the majority of his managerial career and followed the former Barcelona boss out of Old Trafford at the end of last season.

However, Hoek has now returned to the Dutch national set-up, where he previously worked between 2000-2001 and 2012-2014.

"Frans has been active before at the top of international football, and is an expert in his field," said KNVB technical director Hans van Breukelen.

"He has more than proved his worth in earlier periods with the Dutch national team and, of course, he has worked at big clubs with the best goalkeepers.

"He also made an important contribution to the success of the World Cup in Brazil."

Van Gaal's Dutch side finished third at the 2014 World Cup, with particular focus on Hoek's goalkeepers as Tim Krul proved a penalty shoot-out hero.

He has now signed a two-year deal with Danny Blind's Netherlands, replacing Arno van Zwam.