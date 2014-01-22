Hoeness: Bayern not out to sign central defender

The 24-year-old has not featured for the German and European champions since December 2012, having suffered a knee problem in a Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund.

But with Badstuber slowly easing himself back into training, Bayern chairman Uli Hoeness insists a centre-back is not likely to be at the top of Pep Guardiola's shopping list.

"If Holger returns fit from his injury, I do not think we will sign a new central defender," he told Munich-based newspaper tz.

"We are very hopeful that Holger returns to fitness and we do not want to psychologically break him down, so will not put four or five players in his face."

Bayern currently sit seven points clear of Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga.