Hoffenheim swoop for Vargas

Hoffenheim have completed the signing of Napoli striker Eduardo Vargas on a four-year deal.

The Chile international failed to make an impact at Napoli after joining the Serie A club in 2011 and had loan spells at Gremio, Valencia and QPR.

However, Vargas was the joint-leading scorer in the Copa America as Chile were crowned champions on home soil last month and his performances caught the attention of Hoffenheim.

"I look forward not only to the fans, the stadiums and the atmosphere in Germany, but mainly to the possibility of being able to show my aggressive and offensive game in one of the top leagues in the world," Vargas told the club's official website.

Hoffenheim were beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich on Saturday after losing their first game of the Bundesliga season by the same scoreline at Bayer Leverkusen.