Holders Eintracht Frankfurt stunned by Ulm in DFB-Pokal

DFB-Pokal holders Eintracht Frankfurt crashed out in the first round with a 2-1 loss to Ulm on Saturday.

Goals from Steffen Kienle and Vitalij Lux secured a memorable win for the fourth-tier side at Donaustadion.

Goncalo Paciencia halved the deficit in the 90th minute, but Frankfurt could not find a second goal in the six minutes of added time.

It is the first time the holders have been knocked out in the opening round since 1996, when Kaiserslautern were beaten by Greuther Furth.

The defeat underlines a miserable start to life at the club for head coach Adi Hutter, who took charge after Niko Kovac went to Bayern Munich less than two months after beating them 3-1 in last season's DFB-Pokal final.

Frankfurt were hammered 5-0 by Bayern in the DFL-Supercup last Sunday before the defeat to Ulm, who are third in the Regionalliga Sudwest standings.