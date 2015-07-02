Holebas makes Watford move
Greece international defender Jose Holebas has joined Premier League newcomers Watford on a three-year deal from Serie A runners-up Roma.
The 31-year-old has penned a three-year deal at Vicarage Road.
The transfer fee, reported to be an initial £1.8million, was not disclosed.
Before moving to the Italian capital in August last year, where he made 34 appearances and scored once across all competitions, Holbas enjoyed a four-year spell with Olympiacos in his homeland.
Holebas began his professional career in Germany - the country of his birth - where he represented Viktoria Kahl and 1860 Munich.
Watford were promoted to the Premier League as Championship runners-up last season and recently appointed new manager Quique Flores.
