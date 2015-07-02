Holebas makes Watford move

Premier League newcomers Watford have signed Greece international defender Jose Holebas from Roma.

The 31-year-old has penned a three-year deal at Vicarage Road.

The transfer fee, reported to be an initial £1.8million, was not disclosed.

Before moving to the Italian capital in August last year, where he made 34 appearances and scored once across all competitions, Holbas enjoyed a four-year spell with Olympiacos in his homeland.

Holebas began his professional career in Germany - the country of his birth - where he represented Viktoria Kahl and 1860 Munich.

Watford were promoted to the Premier League as Championship runners-up last season and recently appointed new manager Quique Flores.