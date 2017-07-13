Hollywood birthday for Man United's Shaw
Luke Shaw celebrated his 22nd birthday in Los Angeles, where Manchester United are gearing up for the 2017-18 Premier League season.
Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you…
Happy birthday dear Luke Shaw.
Manchester United's left-back was the centre of attention in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Shaw celebrated his 22nd birthday in Hollywood and fans in the United States did not forget the occasion.
The England international – recovering from ankle ligament damage suffered in April – is with United in LA gearing up for the 2017-18 Premier League season.
Jose Mourinho's United kick-off their pre-season against LA Galaxy at StubHub Center on Saturday.
