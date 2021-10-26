Hollywood co-owners break their Wrexham duck at Maidenhead

Wrexham’s Hollywood-star co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were in attendance at York Road this evening to watch their side play Maidenhead in the National League.

McElhenney and Reynolds made headlines after taking 100 per cent ownership of the Red Dragons in February this year.

They took over from the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust and made a £2million investment under the terms of the deal.

Tuesday’s game was the first Wrexham fixture the duo have attended since taking over as owners of the club.

We are delighted to welcome Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney of Wrexham AFC to York Road this evening.

After taking over in February, a statement from Reynolds and McElhenney read: “It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC.

“Together with the players, the staff, the fans and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.

“Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust.

“Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club.”