Holman joins Brisbane Roar

Former Australia international Brett Holman has joined A-League outfit Brisbane Roar, the club announced on Thursday.

Holman, 32, spent time in the United Arab Emirates after his stay at Aston Villa came to an end in mid-2013.

His signing is a huge boost for the Roar, who have once again gone through ownership issues in the off-season.

Holman becomes the latest addition for John Aloisi's men, with Thomas Kristensen and Joey Katebian among other arrivals.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT | Welcome to BRFC, Brett Holman! September 1, 2016

A 63-time international, Holman starred for the Socceroos at the 2010 World Cup, scoring twice in the group stage.

The Roar look set to be an attacking threat this season, with Holman joining Jamie Maclaren, Thomas Broich and Tommy Oar in the front third.

They begin their campaign in the season opener against the Melbourne Victory on October 7.