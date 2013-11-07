Holtby urges Germans to move to Premier League

Holtby joined Tottenham from Schalke in January and has made a bright impression at White Hart Lane.

The 23-year-old has watched on this season as Arsenal, inspired by the likes of fellow Germans Mesut Ozil and Per Mertesacker, have taken the league by storm.

And he feels that young stars Julian Draxler and Marco Reus, who play for Schalke and Borussia Dortmund respectively, should explore the possibility of moving to England to compete in the "best and most attractive competition in the world".

Holtby told the London Evening Standard: "Draxler is on the list of every big team.

"He is a fantastic young player and I think a lot of money will probably be spent on him. I don't know whether he wants to come but there are a lot of players there.

"People say Marco Reus is in talks with everyone here so Germany have a number of big talents and the Premier League is very keen on getting them in. You also look at Adam Szalai, the Hungarian striker at Schalke.

"It's good that so many Germans are coming to the Premier League, which I believe is the best and most attractive competition in the world.

"German players are very dedicated and professional. It's the dedication that makes them attractive to clubs.

"It's also great to have other German players in London, good to speak a bit of German, and more and more of them will come. Every German player is welcome in England."

Holtby is now feeling settled at Tottenham after battling for a regular berth in the first team since arriving.

The midfielder is confident of achieving big things at the club, and believes Andre Villas-Boas' side still have room for improvement.

"It's always difficult to join a club in January, especially when there are not many other signings, and I needed a little bit of a break and a pre-season, just to get to know everyone better," he said.

"I feel very welcome now. I feel at home here in the team, so now I can show I'm really capable of, and I think I'm progressing.

"We are fourth now and if we can continue to adapt to each other, then we have big objectives to aim for."