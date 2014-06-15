Honduras more than fighters, says Deschamps

France will open their FIFA World Cup campaign against Honduras in Group E action in Porte Alegre, with much of the build up focused on Luis Fernando Suarez and his team's on-field antics.

England captain Steven Gerrard slammed the Hondurans after committing 'horrific' tackles in the pair's recent international friendly in Miami, which saw Brayan Beckeles sent off.

But Deschamps, who is expecting a physical encounter, believes Honduras' attacking strengths cannot be ignored - especially with forward pair Carlo Costly (31 goals in 70 appearances) and Jerry Bengtson (19 goals in 44 appearances) scoring 50 international goals between them.

"It is true that this team has an aggressive style of play, they are fighters," Deschamps told reporters.

"But this is the high level.

"Still, I do not want to and I have never said that this is a squad made only with fighters.

"This team is playing football. They have played the same system for two years now. Is it going to be the same tomorrow? I do not know.

"Anyway they usually play in 4-4-2 with two athletic main strikers with (Carlo) Costly and (Jerry) Bengtson. They play straight forward but as a collective, they know how to play and to defend all together.

Deschamps added: "I have seen that when they played England in their friendly game.

"As a collective they work well together, they work together and have players with great technique like the left-footed (Roger) Espinoza.

"I repeat, I spoke about those two strikers, they have also others players who can make the difference. It is not a team staying within 25 meters of its goal, thinking only about how to defend.

"Otherwise you wouldn't find them ranked 30th position (in the FIFA rankings)."