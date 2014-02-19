Hoogland calm over his future with Schalke

Hoogland, a product of Schalke's youth academy, returned to the club in 2010 from Mainz before going on loan to Stuttgart last season.

The 28-year-old has made just six Bundesliga appearances this term but is confident that he still has a role to play.

"I am happy with every minute that I am on the pitch and can help the team," he told the club's official website.

"It does not drive me mad that there is so little time to the end of the season."

Schalke face Mainz in the league on Friday as Jens Keller's men look to make it five top-flight wins on the spin.

Keller's side, who sit fourth, have not lost in the Bundesliga since December 7 but Hoogland believes that Friday's opponents could spring a surprise.

"I'm excited to see with which approach Mainz accrue to us," he added. "With (Mainz coach) Thomas Tuchel you never know exactly what he will conjure out of the hat.

"Ultimately, it is important that we press our stamp on the game."