Hope for Kane as Spurs confirm ankle injury not severe

Harry Kane is likely to return to action before the end of the season after Tottenham confirmed the striker's ankle injury is not as severe as first feared.

The England international lasted just eight minutes of Tottenham's 6-0 FA Cup thrashing of Millwall at White Hart Lane after injuring his ankle during an innocuous looking challenge with Jake Cooper.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino initially feared that the injury was "similar" to the one which had kept Kane out of 10 games in September and October.

But a Spurs statement confirmed: "We can confirm that Harry Kane sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during Sunday's FA Cup win against Millwall.

The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in Sept last year, however it is not considered to be as severe. March 14, 2017

"Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our Training Centre."