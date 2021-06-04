Hopefully we will see more of Percy Tau - Brighton CEO

Brighton and Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber believes that Percy Tau’s time will come at the Seagulls adding that we will see more of the Bafana Bafana star in the new season, squashing rumours that he is set to leave the Amex.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man was brought back to Brighton from a loan spell at Belgian giants Anderlecht in January.

Tau, however, made just six appearances for coach Graham Potter’s side this season, registering one assist during that time.

Speaking at the Brighton fans forum on Tuesday, Barber revealed that Tau might have a future at the Amex after all, despite numerous reports in England linking him with an exit from the club.

"I think Percy has also been a little bit unlucky in the position he occupies. There have been other players who are more established at this level, who have been in good form and therefore have been ahead of him," Barber said.

"These things sometimes don't always go according to the way supporters think they should or might and the player himself wants to get as many minutes on the pitch as he can.

"But ultimately Graham can only play 11 given players at any time and this season Percy perhaps has not had as much football as he would have liked, or others might have liked to see him.

"But time will come. When that time does come hopefully, we will see more of Percy and things will go forward from there," he added.