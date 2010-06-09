The hosts' record at the World Cup
By app
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - The record of the hosts at previous World Cups.
1930 Uruguay - Winners
1934 Italy - Winners
1938 France - Quarter-finalists
1950 Brazil - Runners-up
1954 Switzerland - Quarter-finalists
1958 Sweden - Runners-up
1962 Chile - Third
1966 England - Winners
1970 Mexico - Quarter-finalists
1974 West Germany - Winners
1978 Argentina - Winners
1982 Spain - Second group stage
1986 Mexico - Quarter-finalists
1990 Italy - Third
1994 U.S. - Last 16
1998 France - Winners
2002 Japan - Last 16
South Korea - Fourth
2006 Germany - Third (Compiled by Patrick Johnston, Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.