The hosts' record at the World Cup

1930 Uruguay - Winners

1934 Italy - Winners

1938 France - Quarter-finalists

1950 Brazil - Runners-up

1954 Switzerland - Quarter-finalists

1958 Sweden - Runners-up

1962 Chile - Third

1966 England - Winners

1970 Mexico - Quarter-finalists

1974 West Germany - Winners

1978 Argentina - Winners

1982 Spain - Second group stage

1986 Mexico - Quarter-finalists

1990 Italy - Third

1994 U.S. - Last 16

1998 France - Winners

2002 Japan - Last 16

South Korea - Fourth

2006 Germany - Third (Compiled by Patrick Johnston, Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)