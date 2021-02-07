Hotto: The pitch conditions didn't allow us to play

Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto says his side have turned their focus to their upcoming DStv Premiership clash against Cape Town City after advancing to the Nedbank Cup last 16.

The Buccaneers made their way to the next round of the competition following their 1-0 victory over GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi FC through a goal from Gabadinho Mhango.

Hotto admits that Uthongathi weren't the easiest of teams to face, especial while lamenting the pitch condition during their last 32 clash at the Orlando Stadium.

'It was a difficult game, there's no easy games in this league. You could see they were coming but we managed to get the result,' Hotto told the club's media team.

'The pitch... The conditions don't allow us to play but we need to go through the pain.

'For us as players it wasn't as difficult because our video analyst guys had footage of them so they helped us a lot to see where their weaknesses are and where they are strong.

'We are through to the next round and ja, all focus is now going to the league - the Tuesday game, which is Cape Town City. This one is gone so we just need to focus on the next match.'