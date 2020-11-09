Hotto: We have the quality to go all the way

Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto believes his side has the quality to ‘go all the way’ and win the MTN8 trophy.

The Buccaneers booked their place in the final of the competition after cruising to a comfortable 5-0 aggregate victory over Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals of the MTN8.

The Namibian international played a crucial role in helping Pirates secure a 2-0 victory over Amakhosi in the second leg to set up a final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Hotto, who walked away with the Man of the Match award, insists that his side had the right ‘mindset’ heading into the encounter

‘We came here with the mindset that it was 0-0. We knew it was going to be a different game and at least we managed to get the victory and we're happy,’ Hotto told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘This victory is very big. It's a huge achievement getting to the final and we are looking to go all the way.

‘With the quality we have in the team we can go all the way and achieve better things in the future.’