Howard: It was right time to leave Everton

Goalkeeper Tim Howard believes it was the right time to leave Everton after revealing he will join the Colorado Rapids in MLS next season.

The veteran shot-stopper has been at Everton since 2007, making over 400 appearances for the Merseyside club after joining from Manchester United.

However, Howard has been second-choice under Roberto Martinez since the end of January, prompting the United States international to move on from the club.

"Timing just felt right. I'm excited about what Colorado’s trying to do," the 37-year-old told ESPN.

"They want to build a project, they want to build a winner. They've been to the summit, they know what it's like to lift a Cup, and they're eager to get back."

He added: "I feel great. My body feels really good. I've had a little bit of a break recently, which has gotten me [motivated].

"I'm excited, because my next game is right around the corner. I'm fit, I'm training well and I'm looking forward to the opportunity."

Howard is hoping the move keeps him in contention to help USA qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"[The move] puts me in the shop window. I'll be playing week in and week out, and Jurgen [Klinsmann, USMNT coach] will be able to see that," he said.

"As long as I'm playing well, I'm very confident in my ability. Brad [Guzan] and I are both tremendous goalkeepers. Every time we are on the pitch for the team, the team responds well and gives us both opportunities to perform. I have no worries about that."