Howe paving the way for English managers - Hiddink

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is an example of the success Premier League clubs can enjoy with an English boss, says Guus Hiddink.

Howe has steered Bournemouth from League One all the way to the Premier League and the club look set to retain their top-flight status following an impressive season.

The 38-year-old has masterminded wins at Stamford Bridge and at home to Manchester United, while another victory over Chelsea on Saturday would see his side draw level with the reigning champions on 44 points.

Howe – one of just four English managers in the Premier League – received a glowing commendation from his Dutch counterpart.

"There is not much to say about them, which is a very good sign, they are mostly out of the danger zone," said Hiddink.

"He is an example of how well an English manager can do. Giving chances to English managers - this is a beautiful example as to how you manage it.

"It's a fairytale story for them, it shows good management, good transfer policy. When you come up from bottom to the Premier League, [I am] very respectful."

Hiddink will continue to consider loanees Radamel Falcao and Alexandre Pato, who have made just 10 and two appearances respectively, for selection, but insisted decisions on their future will be taken by incoming manager Antonio Conte and the club.

"I have to make my fair judgement to this. We give them their opportunity. There is not much time and space to prove yourself, but you can show yourself in training.

"In January we had a big problem just having Diego Costa. Loic Remy was a long time injured, so was Falcao, and [Bertrand] Traore was not at the level yet.

"But at that time we brought Pato in on loan, he played one and a half games, and in training I see him.

"We make the judgement fairly to give players time to play, but there is competition. We will see with the next management if they are a part of the plans."