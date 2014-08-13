Howedes unchanged by World Cup triumph

The defender featured in all seven of Germany's matches at the tournament in Brazil, with Joachim Low's men beating Argentina in the final.

But as he prepares to return to domestic action with Schalke, Howedes insists he is as ready as ever for the start of the Bundesliga campaign.

"We received a lot of attention," he said. "We won the World Cup and for the first time as a European team in South America. It was an incredible performance from us as a team.

"I was part of it and played all seven games from beginning to the end. It really was an incredible summer.

"But personally nothing really changed for me, I'm still the same. The only difference is that I can call myself a world champion now."

Despite being an ever-present member of the Germany starting XI, Howedes stressed the importance of the squad as a whole.

"Every one of the 23 players [in the squad] is a world champion," he added. "All of them had their part to play and helped us to win the title.

"I'm not a fan of saying I feel more important, because I played all the time. Of course I'm happy for that. I had a hard tough year until the World Cup. I had to fight for my place and worked hard to be in shape for the tournament.

"I was fit and Joachim Low trusted me, so I could play in all seven matches. That made me happy, but again I am not a fan of saying only the players that were on the pitch are world champions.

"Everybody in this team, including the staff, made us win the trophy. We won it all together because everybody did their job."

Schalke begin their Bundesliga campaign against Hannover on August 23.