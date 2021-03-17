Huddersfield claim point to dent Sheffield Wednesday’s survival hopes

Sheffield Wednesday ended a run of seven straight Championship defeats but their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield saw them slip further into relegation trouble.

Josh Windass’ first-half goal had Wednesday on course for a rare win but they were pegged back by a Callum Paterson own goal with 18 minutes left at Hillsborough.

The point was their first under boss Darren Moore but left them nine points adrift of safety after Birmingham’s victory.

Huddersfield remained 18th in the standings, 10 points clear of the drop, after extending their unbeaten run to four games.

Moore made one change from the team that lost against leaders Norwich on Sunday as Julian Borner returned from suspension and replaced Osaze Urhoghide.

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan made two changes the weekend’s win over QPR as Demeaco Duhaney replaced Aaron Rowe and Duane Holmes was preferred to Isaac Mbenza.

Town’s Juninho Bacuna had the first chance of the evening as he collected a Lewis O’Brien pass before firing high over the crossbar from 20 yards out.

Kadeem Harris registered Wednesday’s first shot moments later when he latched on to a Jordan Rhodes pass but leant back as he struck over Ryan Schofield’s goal.

Fraizer Campbell tried his luck from long range and forced a save out of Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, while at the other end Harris headed off target from Windass’ curling cross from the left.

Wednesday opened the scoring in the 36th minute as Windass collected Rhodes’ flick-on before confidently slotting past Schofield.

Corberan reacted at half-time, bringing on Mbenza for Rarmani Edmonds-Green, and his side were soon pressing for an equaliser.

Pipa was first to threaten the Owls goal in the second half but he could only bend his shot straight into the arms of Schofield.

Moore made a triple change just after the hour mark, bringing on Paterson, Liam Shaw and Urhoghide, but 11 minutes later the game was level.

Mbenza’s free-kick was flicked on by Naby Sarr and saved by Westwood, but the rebound went in off defender Paterson.

Paterson attempted to make amends for his error as he received a fast-paced Elias Kachunga through ball but he was denied by Schofield at his near post.

Huddersfield had the game’s last big chance but O’Brien’s shot was deflected wide as the Yorkshire rivals had to settle for a point each.