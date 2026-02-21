Can I watch Brentford vs Brighton on TV? Live streams & broadcaster info as the Bees bid for European football continues

Watch Brentford vs Brighton today as two sides with differing fortunes meet in west London, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Brighton key information • Date: Saturday, 21 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Brentford have been one of the surprise packages of the 2025/26 campaign and will be targeting an eighth home win of the season when they welcome Brighton this afternoon.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, seem to have forgotten what victory feels like — they haven’t won a Premier League game since the opening gameweek of 2026, and the pressure is beginning to build on Fabian Hurzeler.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Brentford vs Brighton on TV in the UK?

Brentford vs Brighton is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Brentford vs Brighton from anywhere

Out of the country when Brentford vs Brighton is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Watch Brentford vs Brighton in the US

Brentford vs Brighton is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock The NBC-owned streaming platform carries seven EPL fixtures this week, including Brentford vs Brighton. Prices start at $10.99/month with ad-free streaming available at $16.99/month.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Brighton through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32, fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Brentford vs Brighton: Premier League preview

Brentford boss Keith Andrews will view this upcoming run of fixtures as a real opportunity to assert themselves in the race for Europe.

The Bees have already seen off Aston Villa and Newcastle United in recent weeks, and Brighton’s current form will do little to concern them. At home they’ve been particularly strong, with seven wins from 13 games heading into this fixture.

Vitaly Janelt has been the standout performer in recent weeks, while Igor Thiago will be keen to add to his 17-goal tally for the season.

Tickets

As for Brighton, their campaign is in real danger of sliding into a relegation battle. They’ve won just once since the start of December and have been woeful on the road, picking up only two away victories all season.

Sitting seven points above the relegation zone, they’re very much in the scrap if results don’t improve soon.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 3-1 Brighton

Brighton haven't won away since November and we don't see that changing here with Brentford to come out on top.