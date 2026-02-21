Watch Chelsea vs Burnley today as the Blues aim to overtake Manchester United in the race for the top four. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Burnley key information • Date: Saturday, 21 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Chelsea have made a solid start to life under Liam Rosenior with four wins from his opening five Premier League fixtures.

They will be keen to extend that run as they welcome a sorry Burnley side to Stamford Bridge.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Chelsea vs Burnley on TV in the UK?

Chelsea vs Burnley is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Chelsea vs Burnley in the US

Chelsea vs Burnley is one of many Premier League games available to stream live in the United States this week on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you seven Premier League games this week, including Chelsea vs Burnley. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Watch Chelsea vs Burnley from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs Burnley is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport

🎁 Free Amazon gift card included

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Chelsea vs Burnley: Premier League preview

Chelsea’s inconsistencies still remain, but there is little doubt they look a better side under Liam Rosenior.

The former Strasbourg and Hull manager has won four of his first five Premier League games, secured a Champions League Round of 16 place and guided Chelsea into the FA Cup fifth round. It’s been an encouraging start, even if the performances haven’t been flawless.

Now he’ll be looking to round off this favourable run of league fixtures with a win against a struggling Burnley side.

Cole Palmer and João Pedro are set to lead the line, with Palmer in particular desperate to make amends for his late miss against Leeds.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Burnley, meanwhile, will need something special to get anything from their trip to London. They have, however, only lost twice in their last six visits to Stamford Bridge — a small positive to cling to.

Right now, though, this is a team short on confidence. Whatever hope was sparked by their win over Crystal Palace would have been quickly dampened by a dreadful cup performance against League One side Mansfield Town.

Lesley Ugochukwu will be eager to make a strong impression on his return, while Martin Dúbravka can expect a busy afternoon in goal.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 4-0 Burnley

FourFourTwo predicts Chelsea for a big win on Saturday afternoon with both Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro to get on the scoresheet.