How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth: live streams & TV details as Hammers look to put the squeeze on Premier League relegation rivals

Watch West Ham vs Bournemouth today as the Hammers push to end the week outside the Premier League relegation zone, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

West Ham vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Saturday, 21 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

The Premier League relegation battle is simmering away and West Ham United are making a pretty good fist of it after appearing to be in danger of getting cut adrift.

West Ham have won three of their last five in the league and should be seeing this home game against Bournemouth as an opportunity to make Nottingham Forest sweat.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch West Ham vs Bournemouth in the UK

West Ham vs Bournemouth is this week's Saturday teatime kick-off in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event and subscribers can stream the match on Sky Go.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch West Ham vs Bournemouth from anywhere

What if you're away from home when West Ham vs Bournemouth is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks TNT Sports

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

Watch West Ham vs Bournemouth in the US

West Ham vs Bournemouth is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

West Ham vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

The Hammers' last home defeat was against Forest at the start of January, a result against manager Nuno Espirito Santo's former club that seems to have sparked West Ham into action.

They start the weekend knowing that a win at the London Stadium would put them level on points with Forest, who play at home against Liverpool on Sunday.

Forest showed signs of being refreshed in Istanbul on Thursday but Hammers fans might also have considered the possibility of a good win against Bournemouth taking them out of the drop zone.

Their last match at home was a 1-1 draw against Manchester United, a result that could easily have turned out even better against a very much in-form United team led by ex-Hammer Michael Carrick.

West Ham also drew with Bournemouth last time they met, sharing the points after scoring two goals apiece back in November.

Two goals from former Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson put Nuno's team in a commanding lead in that match before second-half goals from Marcus Tavernier – from the penalty spot, as family tradition dictates – and Enes Unal.

The Cherries haven't beaten West Ham since 2018-19, when they did the double over Manuel Pellegrini's team under legendary former boss Eddie Howe in their fourth top-flight season.

Wilson scored Bournemouth's equaliser in the away fixture that season. West Ham picked up six bookings that day in the first match of the season at the London Stadium.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth

Bournemouth are doing an awful lot right at the moment but if West Ham can carry some of the fizz of the Man United draw into this game, home advantage could be telling.