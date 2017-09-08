Huddersfield's Wagner wins Premier League manager of the month

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has won the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for August after a fine start to life in the top flight.

Promoted Huddersfield were 3-0 winners at Crystal Palace on the opening day and followed that result up with 1-0 victory at home to Newcastle United.

A third consecutive clean sheet followed in a 0-0 draw against Southampton to leave Huddersfield third heading into the international break.

That was enough for Wagner to pick up the first managerial prize of the season and he dedicated the honour to his players.

"It's an honour for me to take this award and I'd like to take this award for the whole club - especially my players," he said. "They brought the results.

"I hoped that we would start well, but I did not expect it. We are happy that we have started well but now we have to be focused."

Above Huddersfield in second place are Liverpool, with winger Sadio Mane collecting the Player of the Month award.

While Jurgen Klopp's men were without wantaway star Philippe Coutinho, Mane enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign and scored in each of the Reds' three games.

And Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels won the Goal of the Month award for his stunning strike at home to Manchester City on August 26.

It was the Cherries' only goal of August as they lost each of their first three games, but Daniels' angled drive into the far corner of Ederson's goal earned the top honour.