Hudson focused on Huddersfield picking up first win

Huddersfield caretaker boss Mark Hudson insists his sole focus is on helping the club secure their first win of the season.

The Terriers, who sacked Jan Siewert seven days ago, have taken only one point from their first four Sky Bet Championship matches following relegation from the Premier League.

Former Town skipper Hudson, in his second stint as caretaker, has not ruled himself out of the running to replace Siewert on a permanent basis, but he would not be drawn further on his future.

“The conversations I’ve had with the chairman have been open,” said Hudson, who will take charge of his second game on Saturday at home against Reading.

“We’ve focused on Cardiff and now the focus is this weekend. We haven’t spoken about any (length of) time or anything after that.

“The focus is getting a team on the pitch that should be able to win games. That’s the focus at the moment.”

Former Stuttgart and Hamburg boss Hannes Wolf has emerged as the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Siewert.

Wolf would become the third successive German manager at the club, while former Brighton boss Chris Hughton has also been linked with the role.

Hudson, 37, who became Town’s first-team coach following Siewert’s appointment in January, was denied a point in his first game in charge on Wednesday when Junior Hoillet’s late goal snatched Cardiff a 2-1 win.

“We had a long chat after,” Hudson said. “The players all know in there that I’m honest with them. They’re honest with me.

“It’s about us as a group, and a club, that we’re all working hard for each other and that’s what we’ll continue going forward. They’re ready to go.

“We know we need to win games, this football club should be winning games and it’s not been good enough to this point.

“They know that in there and everyone at the football club knows it as well, so it’s got to start.”

The former Crystal Palace and Cardiff centre-half added: “There are things that need to improve and we’ll continue to try and improve them.

“We know we’re not anywhere near where we should be at the moment.”

Hudson has a fully-fit squad to choose from and could hand Fraizer Campbell his first start.

Fellow striker Steve Mounie, left out of the squad at Cardiff following reported interest from Turkish club Besiktas, was fit and available, Hudson confirmed.