Hughes: I’m the right man for QPR

Reports suggest that R’s chairman Tony Fernandes has started to hunt out a potential replacement for the former Manchester City boss after just six games.

QPR are currently rooted to the foot of the Premier League following the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United on Monday night, leaving them with just two points.

Fernandes responded to reports insisting Hughes has the full backing of the board and ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, Hughes is remaining positive about the season.

"We are six games into a very long season, we understand what was the requirement at the end of the season and that hasn't changed," he said.

"We are working to the right level - I've got great support here, a great relationship with Tony and Amit (Bhatia, vice-chairman) and everyone at the club and that will continue.

"They understand how I work, they know that I have experience in these situations and in this league and long term we will take this club forward."

Fernandes has bankrolled a number of big-name signings during the transfer window and Hughes believes that once his new-look squad begin to gel, the positive results will quickly follow.

"There is real belief in what we are doing, we understand what is required, it was always going to take a little bit of time because we have got a lot of players that are new in terms of the group. We are still getting to know strengths and weaknesses and once we get more games under our belts, we will be fine," Hughes added.