Hughes joins QPR after leaving Fulham

The Northern Ireland international defender has dropped down to the Championship to join promotion-hopefuls QPR and is relishing the chance to work under Harry Redknapp.

Hughes made 250 appearances for Fulham and was part of the side that drew 1-1 at Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend.

"The opportunity to come here was too good to turn down," said the 34-year-old, who moved to Fulham from Aston Villa in 2007.

"Harry tried to sign me as a youngster when he was at West Ham, so it's nice that I've now got the opportunity to play for him.

"QPR are a club looking to get back into the Premier League and if I can come in and help in some small way, I'll do my best to do that."

Redknapp told the club's official website: "Aaron is a very experienced player and with the injuries we've suffered lately, he's a fantastic addition."

The club have also confirmed the signing of 21-year-old Brazilian striker Dellatorre on loan from Desportivo Brasil.

"He's a young player from Brazil, who our scouts have watched and like," Redknapp said.

"I've not been to Brazil to see him play, but he's appeared on the radar and is a young player who is probably one for the future rather than the here and now."