Hughes targeting one more signing

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes wants to bring in another top-level player to boost his ranks before the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Hughes has already brought in five new faces during the close-season, including Joselu from Hannover for €8million.

The Spanish striker came on as a second-half substitute during Saturday's 2-0 friendly win over a Singapore Select XI, and afterwards Hughes spoke about Stoke's recruitment plan, remaining coy on links with Dynamo Kiev's Andriy Yarmolenko.

​"There is always a lot of speculation surrounding clubs and players at this time of year, but we have had conversations with people who have connections to good players," Hughes said.

"Those conversations, especially with some of them, have been taking place since the turn of the year, and in some cases they are still ongoing.

"He [Yarmolenko] is the quality of player that we would like to bring into the club, if we can. We are pleased with what we have managed to do in the window so far, but we are hopeful of being able to bring in a player of real top quality.

"If we can manage to do that then I would suggest that our business would be done for the window.

"I think Joselu will be good for us, I think he's certainly added to the clinical ability of the squad, so we are really pleased with that acquisition and the other guys that we brought to the club will be strong and help us right from the start of the Premier League, right to the end."