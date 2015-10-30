Hughes wants Stoke to re-open Walters contract talks

Mark Hughes is hopeful Stoke City will resume talks with forward Jonathan Walters over a new deal.

The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract at the end of the season and his future at the Britannia Stadium is in doubt amid an apparent stand-off in negotiations.

Walters reportedly handed in a transfer request in August following bids from Norwich City.

But the 32-year-old has scored four goals in eight appearances this season, including one as Stoke knocked Chelsea out of the League Cup on penalties on Tuesday.

And Hughes said: "I think from purely a selfish and football point of view it makes complete sense to me to try and keep Jon here.

"I understand the club's point of view that length of contract is important when you're talking about the levels we're talking about and financial commitment to players.

"Jon is playing really well and he's an important member of the group. I'm hopeful we can go back to the table and I'd like to think we can come to some positive decision."