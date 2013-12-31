Hughton eyeing additions not sales in January

The Norwich boss has seen interest in his squad with the likes of Anthony Pilkington and Wes Hoolahan reportedly attracting overtures from Aston Villa and Swansea City.

But former Newcastle United manager Hughton is merely focusing on strengthening his squad should the opportunity arise, but only if he can attract the right calibre of player to Carrow Road.

"The talk normally around this time is of players coming in and that generally is all we are interested in," said Hughton.

"You can never anticipate what deals happen in a window, but our focus is on decisions we need to make regarding players coming in, certainly not going out.

"I expect to be busy with phone calls and watching plenty of DVDs, but we will only do anything if it is right for us in any position of the squad to strengthen to secure ourselves going into the end of the season, then we will do.

"But we won't bring players in for the sake of it and those are the assessments we make."

Norwich travel to Crystal Palace on New Year's Day, looking to complete a double over the London outfit following a 1-0 home victory on November 30.

But Hughton is aware his charges face a difficult task against a side that has looked revitalised under new manager Tony Pulis.

"They have felt the effects of a new manager coming in with different ways, and they have made themselves harder to beat, which we found at Carrow Road," added Hughton.

"Tony is somebody that is used to this division, but it has to be about our philosophy going into the game and we have to make sure we give ourselves every opportunity like we have done in recent games away from home."